Gambia: Jam City, PSV Wellingara Lead 1st Division League Promotion Race

Jam City and PSV Wellingara are currently leading Division One League promotion race following their stunning start to the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Jambanjelly based-team is presently topping the country's second tier with 15 points after winning their five opening league outings while the Wellingara based-outfit are occupying second-spot with 10 points.

Both sides will affray to win their remaining league fixtures to gain promotion to the country's top flight league next season following their astonishing start to the league campaign.

Second Infantry Battalion and Immigration are both scuffling for survival in the country's second tier next season after their dismal start to the league campaign.

Second Infantry Battalion Football Club is with 4 points after five league games while Immigration are with 2 points in four league fixtures with a game in hand against Steve Biko.