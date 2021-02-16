Gambia: NFTR Joins Anti-Money Laundering Crusade

16 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The president of the Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR) Gambia Chapter has outlined his network's firm commitment to create awareness in the battle against anti-money laundering and terrorist financing.

He made this statement while delivering his welcoming remarks at a one-day sensitisation forum for NFTR members on Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing held at the GCCI conference hall over the weekend.

"We as a network are here to stay and complement the efforts of government and the private sector particularly in awareness creation on issues affecting our socio-economic development."

Mr. Nyockeh stated that the NFTR Gambia is more than willing to work closely and collaborate with commercial institutions in its drive to mitigate the danger of money laundering and terrorist financing in the society, which he said remains a major cause for concern.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank some of the private sectors for their encouragement toward empowering the NFTR Gambia chapter in its sensitisation activities," he said, while describing the move as a step in the right direction.

He added that the support intuitive would greatly help journalists to carry out their work effectively particularly in the fight to mitigate money laundering and terrorist financing.

According to the president of the network, all what they need is partnership and cooperation particularly with the commercial industries, adding that their network is not a profit entity but out to promote tax compliance and intensify awareness on issues of concern.

He finally said that in a bid for them as journalists to effectively carryout their work, they need support both technically and financially.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.