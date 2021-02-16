Gambia: NFTR Joins Anti-Money Laundering Crusade

The president of the Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR) Gambia Chapter has outlined his network's firm commitment to create awareness in the battle against anti-money laundering and terrorist financing.

He made this statement while delivering his welcoming remarks at a one-day sensitisation forum for NFTR members on Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing held at the GCCI conference hall over the weekend.

"We as a network are here to stay and complement the efforts of government and the private sector particularly in awareness creation on issues affecting our socio-economic development."

Mr. Nyockeh stated that the NFTR Gambia is more than willing to work closely and collaborate with commercial institutions in its drive to mitigate the danger of money laundering and terrorist financing in the society, which he said remains a major cause for concern.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank some of the private sectors for their encouragement toward empowering the NFTR Gambia chapter in its sensitisation activities," he said, while describing the move as a step in the right direction.

He added that the support intuitive would greatly help journalists to carry out their work effectively particularly in the fight to mitigate money laundering and terrorist financing.

According to the president of the network, all what they need is partnership and cooperation particularly with the commercial industries, adding that their network is not a profit entity but out to promote tax compliance and intensify awareness on issues of concern.

He finally said that in a bid for them as journalists to effectively carryout their work, they need support both technically and financially.