Nigeria: Covid-19 New Wave - Nasarawa Assembly Move to Safeguard Members, Others, Fumigate Complex

15 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Odama

Lafia — The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Monday, worried by the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state urged Governor Abdullahi Sule to direct the state Ministry of Environment to fumigate its complex including offices as part of measures to prevent the spread of the second Coronavirus in the state.

This according to the lawmakers is to ensure the safety of members, staff, and other visitors into the assembly as the house resumed sitting after seven weeks of recess.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi gave charge after the Majority Leader of the House, Umar Tanko Tunga (APC Awe North) moved a motion under matters of public importance on the floor of the house in Lafia.

According to the speaker, the fumigation would not only protect members and staff but other members of the public when they visited the House stating that "We are requesting His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule to direct the state Ministry of Environment to fumigate the House Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

The speaker assured of his continued commitment to operate an open door policy and inclusive leadership for the overall development of the state.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Tanko Tunga, had stressed the need for the state government to fumigate the House hence the necessity to enable members, staff, and visitors to remain safe due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

" I want to move a motion that this House be adjourned till next week Monday so that the House can be fumigated against the second wave of the coronavirus for the safety of the members, staff, and visitors", he said.

Meanwhile, the speaker has appreciated members of the opposition PDP in the House for their support and understanding when the House extended its recess by one week from February 8th, 2021 to February 15th, 2021 to enable APC lawmakers to register and revalidate their party membership as well as the mobilisation of their people for the exercise.

"We have been away on recess as our recess was characterised by events such as APC revalidation registration.

"I want to appreciate PDP members for their support and understanding over the extension of our recess.

It would be recalled that the House on December 22nd, 2020, proceeded on Christmas recess for Christmas/ New Year celebration and was expected to resume Monday, February 8th, 2021 but was extended to February 15th, 2021 as a result of the APC Revalidation Registration Exercise.

