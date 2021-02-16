Sudan: Local Miners Clash in Eastern Sudan

16 February 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kassala — Clashes between local miners in the Ed El Wahish area in Kassala state left two dead and more than 20 wounded on Friday and Saturday.

Witnesses from the region told Radio Dabanga that the conflict occurred between miners from the Maragamat and Khawilda tribes. Both groups claim ownership of the private Abu Hamama gold mine. Firearms and edged weapons were used during the clashes.

A military force separated the conflicting parties. The wounded were transferred to hospitals in New Halfa and Wad Madani.

An agreement has been reached by the two parties to end hostilities for a month in order to give the government the opportunity to secure the area and prevent further frictions.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Appointed as Head of World Trade Body

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.