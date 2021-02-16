Sudan: Local Miners Clash in Eastern Sudan

Kassala — Clashes between local miners in the Ed El Wahish area in Kassala state left two dead and more than 20 wounded on Friday and Saturday.

Witnesses from the region told Radio Dabanga that the conflict occurred between miners from the Maragamat and Khawilda tribes. Both groups claim ownership of the private Abu Hamama gold mine. Firearms and edged weapons were used during the clashes.

A military force separated the conflicting parties. The wounded were transferred to hospitals in New Halfa and Wad Madani.

An agreement has been reached by the two parties to end hostilities for a month in order to give the government the opportunity to secure the area and prevent further frictions.