Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Politburo Meets

ZANU PF will hold its first Politburo meeting for the year 2021 tomorrow at its Harare headquarters, the party spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said.

In a statement, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Khaya Moyo urged members to be punctual.

"The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O. M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 17 February 2021 (tomorrow) at the Party's Headquarters commencing 10am," reads the statement.

All members are expected to be seated by 9.45am