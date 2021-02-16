Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Politburo Meets

16 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

ZANU PF will hold its first Politburo meeting for the year 2021 tomorrow at its Harare headquarters, the party spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said.

In a statement, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Khaya Moyo urged members to be punctual.

"The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O. M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 17 February 2021 (tomorrow) at the Party's Headquarters commencing 10am," reads the statement.

All members are expected to be seated by 9.45am

