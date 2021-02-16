Zimbabwe: All Set for Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout in Mashonaland East

Mashonaland East Province has put in place measures to ensure that there is a flawless start to the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine with training expected to start Tuesday next week, a Government official has said.

In an interview with The Herald this morning. the provincial epidemiology officer Dr Paul Matsvimbo said the first phase of the vaccine rollout would start with 7 000 frontline workers to be immunised at 213 centers.

" All is set for the roll out of the COVID 19 vaccine in the province and we have put in place all the logistics. We have put in place measures to ensure there is a flawless start to the rollout of the covid 19 vaccine .

"We are all ready for the vaccine and training is expected to start Tuesday while distribution is expected to start as soon as we receive the vaccines from the national stores," he said.

Dr Matsvimbo said they also put in place measures to ensure there was proper waste management with Mutoko and Marondera Hospitals having been designated as disposal centres.

"Marondera and Mutoko hospitals are going to be our disposal centres as we have functional incinerators there.

"The first phase of the vaccine rollout will start with 7000 frontline workers to be immunised at 213 centres," he said.