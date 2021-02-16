South Africa: All You Need to Know About SA's J&J Vaccine Roll-Out

16 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Eighty-thousand Johnson & Johnson jabs will touch down at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday and be distributed to 16 sites across the country where healthcare workers will be vaccinated.

This marks the start of South Africa's new, adjusted vaccine roll-out plan where jabs will be given as part of an implementation study conducted by the South African Medical Research Council and the Department of Health. The study will focus on "real-life" environment roll-out issues and gather additional data on side-effects and the protection the shot offers against severe Covid-19 disease caused by the new SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) variant, 501Y.V2, that is now dominant in South Africa.

We break down everything you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine - how well it works against the new variant, how many doses will be going to which sites (see our interactive map), and how many more vaccines will be arriving and when.

How well does the J&J vaccine work?

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the only jab, at least so far, for which we have clinical trial data on the kind of protection it provides against severe Covid-19 disease caused by the new variant.

Don't...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

