Tanzania Medical Practitioners Wade Into Rising Respiratory Concerns in the Country

Dar es Salaam — The rising respiratory challenges in the country have awoken medical experts, who have advised on the best way of dealing with the problem.

In recent days the scenario has sparked a debate in many parts of the country including Parliament, where Mbulu Urban MP (CCM) Zacharia Isaay expressed his concern over what he termed as growing deaths from "pneumonia," asking the government to openly explain the disease.

The MP said more people were dying from respiratory complications in his constituency.

Now, the Tanzania Medical Association (MAT) late on Monday issued a statement, affirming that the challenge was occurring as a symptom of diseases such as pneumonia, asthma, heart disease, and the patient's final stages of death or Covid-19.

In a statement, MAT president Dr Shadrack Mwaibambe said such challenges existed in the health sector, but, he explained, would not be addressed in a single day.

According to Dr Mwaibande, those challenges that put the health of doctors at risk must be addressed with care and those responsible for resolving them have to execute their duties.