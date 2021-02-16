Zimbabwe: Rains Hamper Winter Maize Harvesting

16 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Harvesting of winter maize grown by Government and sugar producer Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe in the Lowveld has started but progressing at a snail's pace owing to incessant rains.

Heavy rains that have been pounding most parts of Masvingo has made it almost impossible to use combine harvesters to mop the grain.

Harvesting is being done manually at Triangle, Hippo Valley, Mwenezana Estates and Chilonga irrigation schemes where a combined 3 659 hectares was put under the staple crop.

According to Mr Aaron Muchazivepi the Masvingo Provincial Agritex Officer harvesting of winter grain is a challenge because of wet conditions.

"We are using manual labour to harvest the grain grown under the winter maize programme because we cannot deploy combine harvesters in muddy fields.We are not sure yet how long the exercise will take but we are happy it has started,"he said.

Under the food initiative, Tongaat contributed the largest share of 2500ha under maize at Hippo Valley while Masvingo Development Trust chipped in with 1 000ha.

Smallholder farmers at Chilonga have 159ha winter maize which is also being harvested manually.

The winter maize initiative is a brainchild of Government to end food deficit in the country by exploiting many underutilised dams in Masvingo province.

Last year slightly over 1150 tonnes were realised under the initiative and the figure is billed to multiply more than ten fold this season.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Appointed as Head of World Trade Body

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.