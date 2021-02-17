Nigeria: Outbreak of Strange Disease, Benue Govt Shut Down School

Nine students of Vaatia College located in Màkurdi the Benue State Capital have been allegedly hospitalised, following an outbreak of a strange disease in the School.

To this end, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services Dr Joseph Ngbea has directed for the closure of the School till further notice.

"I was informed that the disease started in the College sometimes in 2017 and stop and now it came back again, that is why we asked the management to close down the school, to enable us to look at the biology of the disease and then be able to advise the school appropriately"

Also Confirming the outbreak, the Director of Public Health Dr Terna Kur in a telephone interview with our correpondent said the nine affected students have been rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) and are responding to treatment.

He denied that the symptoms of the disease are not in anyway related to that of COVID-19, saying the affected Students are usually weak in the limbs.

"For what we saw, the Symptoms are far from that of COVID-19 because those Students affected are usually weak in the limbs which is trigger by stress or fever"

He said; "Among the Nine affected Students one of them has fully recovered, saying so far no death has been recovered"