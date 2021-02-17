Tanzania: Appointment of 20 Managers Withdrawn

WATER Minister Jumaa Aweso has directed the Board of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) to revoke the appointment of 20 District Managers in the country for failing to manage water projects properly.

The minister has also revoked the appointment of RUWASA Technical Services Director Deusdedith Magoma and ordered his return to the ministry to be reassigned other duties.

He immediately appointed Mbeya Water Supply and Sanitation Executive Director Eng Ndele Mengo to act in that capacity.

He also directed the Board to revoke the appointment of the Geita Regional Manager and reassign him to other duties within the agency, due to unsatisfactory implementation of projects in the region despite regular monitoring by top ministry officials and RUWASA.

Speaking to journalists in Dodoma on Monday about the decision, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Eng Anthony Sanga said the minister's decision is legal and is due to unsatisfactory performance and weaknesses of executives in the implementation of water projects.

"Weaknesses are particularly evident at a time when the pace of implementation of rural water projects does not commensurate with the flow of funds and especially, those provided by development partners. Leaders at all levels from headquarters to districts have shown operational weaknesses," he said.

"The decision is due to both operational and structural challenges that collectively contribute to hampering the implementation of rural water projects, as well as operational weaknesses of some of the leaders, who hold direct positions in projects implementation," he said.

The revoked district managers will be reassigned to other responsibilities within RUWASA.

The minister has also transferred the Executive Director of the Iringa Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (IRUWASA), Gilbert Kayange to the Mbeya Authority and also appointed David Pallangyo to become Director of IRUWASA.

"The Minister has made changes to bring about productivity in the implementation of water projects in the country," he said.

Besides, Sanga further clarified that Minister Aweso has also instructed the Board of Directors of RUWASA to take several steps including revoking the appointment of a Construction Manager at the headquarters and reassign him to other duties within the Agency.

Last week, Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed the Ministry of Water to oversee water projects and make sure that they are appropriately implemented to supply clean and safe water to all citizens before 2025.

Ms Samia issued the directive in Dar es Salaam, while inspecting a 23bn/- water project in Kigamboni District. The project covers 12 water wells with seven having been completed.

"Despite the good work which is being done, the ministry still has a long way to go to ensure the entire country has access to clean and safe water," Ms Samia pointed out.

In another development, RUWASA has signed a practical implementation agreement with the ministry through the Department of Water Resources to increase efficiency in operations.

RUWASA Director-General Clement Kivegalo said they have seen fit to sign the agreement with the department to fulfill its responsibilities objective to increase efficiency.