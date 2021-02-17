Tanzania: Govt Calls for Judicious Use of Donor Funds

THE government has called upon the non-governmental organisations to emulate World vision Tanzania in the use of donor funds transparently in order to maintain the country's positive image.

Arusha Regional Commissioner Iddi Kimanta made the remarks here on Tuesday when gracing the event to mark 40 years of World Vision services in Tanzania.

He said the NGOs should always cultivate the culture of being transparent in using donor funds because they come from the countries which have very strong and friendly relations with Tanzania.

"We expect that the NGOs will continue hiring high skilled and professionals in running their projects to meet the donors' expectations of supporting and benefitting poor communities," he said.

He commended World Vision for running 44 long term programmes in 16 regions which have helped to lift the most deprived children and their families from poverty.

He said World Vision Tanzania has in the period of 40 years supporting the government in improving health and education sectors as well as children nutrition.

World Vision Tanzania has been implementing various projects in the country including supporting parents to buy school uniforms, books, exercise books and pens.

"You have done a lot for the development of households, I have witnessed, Children's parents being empowered by giving them better ways to increase productivity and emphasize the quality of agricultural and livestock products that employ more people than other sectors and thus increase output so that the child can grow better," added Kimanta.

Sharing the organization history, World Vision Tanzania Project Director Nesserian Mollel said the organization started with one project but until 2011 more than 58 programmes were established in various areas across the country.

However, Mollel said the organization has been conducting its operations annually for an average budget of more than 30 million US dollars which have been helping to implement various programmes and projects in targeted areas.

In his remarks World vision Tanzania Director General Gilbert Kamanga, said the organization for 40 years has been able to sponsor more than 371,168 children in 16 regions and 45 districts in Tanzania as well as 17,413,120 smallholder farmer groups.

Mr Kamanga added that World Vision Tanzania has extended its support and reached population of 37,673,587 people in health and nutrition sector as well as implementing quality education projects for more than 840,023 children.

"We have also implemented child protection projects for 1,558,800 children, 3,784,280 people to provide them with clean and safe water by drilling deep and shallow wells in different parts of the country such as Manyara Region, Kigoma, Singida, Tanga and Kilimanjaro," he said.

The organisation's Board Chairperson Ms Josina Tarimo said the organization strategy is to lobby for more funding of projects so as to increase its budget which will enable them to reach more Tanzanians, the aim is to assist the countries vision to keep up pace with the current middle-income economy status, by assisting self-employment to the people and raising children with a better upbringing to be accountable future leaders who will lead the nation to prosperous future.