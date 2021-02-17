Tanzania: Deputy Minister Orders Suspension of Three TBS Staff

DEPUTY Minister for Industry and Trade, Mr Exaud Kigahe has ordered the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) to suspend three employees to pave a way for investigation into allegations that they defrauded Smart Industries Limited in Kijitonyama, Dar es Salaam.

Mr Kigahe said the employees in question framed an allegation to the owner of the industry that he was using obsolete raw materials and demanded 100m/- from him so that they drop the case.

He has also instructed Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to co-operate with the Police to investigate the officers.

Issuing the directives in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday at TBS headquarters, Mr Kigahe identified the officers as TBS Standards Officer, Suleiman Banza, Transport Officer, Thomas Mwankinga and the driver, Issa Dodona and other unnamed individuals, who identified themselves as Police.

He said on February 12 this year, the suspects went to the factory seeking to conduct an inspection, alleging that it was producing products using outdated raw materials.

"The officers who arrived at the factory with TBS vehicle accompanied by other people claiming to be police officers were not sent by TBS and Banza imposed himself in the duties of other people to conduct inspections, while he was not assigned such duties," he explained

According to Mr Kigahe, after arriving at the factory, they demanded to be paid 100m/- to drop the charge, but the factory owner did not have the amount, thereafter, they required to be paid 50m/-, which the factory owner did not also have, later on, they demanded 20m/-.

He further said the owner of the factory told the officer that in his account he only had 10m/- and his wife's 0m/-.

"TBS Officer and the people who identified themselves as police officers confiscated their mobile phones and took the owner of the factory, his wife and an accountant to the bank to withdraw the money under their watch. After being paid 20m/- they let them go," he clarified.

Mr Kigahe said after their release, the factory owner and his wife called the ministry and reported the incident.

He said the ministry condemns the incident as it was fraudulent and contrary to public service procedures, as well as discourages potential investors in the country.

He instructed TBS to suspend them and also take other disciplinary action in accordance to labour laws.