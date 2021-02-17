Rwanda to Participate At 2021 Davis Cup Competition in Egypt

Rwanda is among eight nations that will be represented at the 2021 Davis Cup Africa Group III slated from August 11-14 in Cairo, Egypt.

This year's Tennis Competition for African nations will be held at Smash Tennis Academy in Cairo, after Egypt was confirmed as the host nation for the Davis Cup.

Valens Habimana, the Secretary General of Rwanda Tennis Federation (ITF), told Times Sport that Rwanda was promoted to compete from Davis Cup Group IV to Group III last year thanks to the country's recent good performances both in the singles and doubles.

Despite losing to Ghana in the positional play-offs tie for the first and second place, Rwanda earned promotion to Davis Cup Group III after beating Botswana, DR Congo and Uganda during the Davis Cup Group IV competitions held in Congo in June, 2019.

"Our promotion Africa Group III boosted our chances of participating not only in this year's Davis Cup Challenge but also in future editions," Habimana said in a telephone interview.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Monday that Egypt was selected to host the Davis Cup after stiff competition with Kenya.

Egypt's bid file showed their experience in organizing several international tournaments, the latest of which was the IHF World Men's Handball Championship, at a time that saw suspension of sports activities in most countries worldwide.

The file also talked about the Egypt Tennis Federation's experience in organizing many international tournaments, especially in December and January, while maintaining all precautionary measures amid the second wave of coronavirus.

The Pharaohs will be joined by Algeria, Benin, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique and Rwanda.

Rwanda will send four Tennis players at the competition and their names will be announced in the near future.

Egypt is no stranger in hosting the regional event, having previously hosted the tournament five times since its inception in 2010.

Two nations will advance from Africa Group III to contest the 2022 World Group II Play-offs.