Tanzania: Ministry Outlines Strategies to End Land Disputes

16 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MINISTRY of Livestock and Fisheries has announced new strategies that will lead to the end of land disputes between pastoralists and other land users in including farmers.

Speaking after a one-day meeting that brought together representatives from pastoralists and the ministry, the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mashimba Ndaki said the government is committed to end the ever-occurring conflicts between pastoralists and famers among other land users.

He noted that his ministry in collaboration with Ministry of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government as well as local authorities is working on the strategies to demarcate all grazing land in the country.

Mr Ndaki noted that the three partners have resolved to set aside a budget for the purpose in the new financial year, adding that the sector is considered one of the biggest sectors that can contribute immensely to national income.

"This sector should bring happiness to farmers and as a team in the ministry, we have resolved to end sufferings that livestock keepers in the country have been encountering" said the minister.

He cited Katavi region that it has so far revealed plan to conduct valuation and demarcate a total of 400,000 hectares of land for grazing purpose for pastoralists and other animal keepers.

The minister noted that without proper use of the available land, conflicts will never end, hence, called livestock keepers to stick to directives on land use once the process is completed.

The second strategy, he said is to allow pastoralists lease land owned by the National Ranch Company Limited (NARCO) 3500/- per hectare per month. He also directed that at least 30per cent of the land NARCO is leasing, should be given to farmers neighbouring the ranch.

The minister also noted that some of the holding grounds belonging to the ministry should be leased to livestock keepers through NARCO. The same applies to parcels of land owned by the ministry's institutions such as the Tanzania Livestock Research Institute (TALIRI) and others.

During the same meeting, the minister ordered that pastoralists who have leased NARCO land and have not paid the required lease fee by 15th February to vacate the areas immediately.

Earlier, NARCO board of directors' chairperson, Paul Kamiti announced that the government owned ranch is leasing grazing blocks at 3500/- per hectare.

Speaking after the meeting, Joshua Lugaso, Secretary General of the pastoralist's association described the meeting as a crucial since it has given a road map towards ending pastoralists and farmers long time problems.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
What Happens to Countries Rejecting Covid-19 Vaccines?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.