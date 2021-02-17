Tanzania: Ministry Outlines Strategies to End Land Disputes

MINISTRY of Livestock and Fisheries has announced new strategies that will lead to the end of land disputes between pastoralists and other land users in including farmers.

Speaking after a one-day meeting that brought together representatives from pastoralists and the ministry, the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mashimba Ndaki said the government is committed to end the ever-occurring conflicts between pastoralists and famers among other land users.

He noted that his ministry in collaboration with Ministry of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government as well as local authorities is working on the strategies to demarcate all grazing land in the country.

Mr Ndaki noted that the three partners have resolved to set aside a budget for the purpose in the new financial year, adding that the sector is considered one of the biggest sectors that can contribute immensely to national income.

"This sector should bring happiness to farmers and as a team in the ministry, we have resolved to end sufferings that livestock keepers in the country have been encountering" said the minister.

He cited Katavi region that it has so far revealed plan to conduct valuation and demarcate a total of 400,000 hectares of land for grazing purpose for pastoralists and other animal keepers.

The minister noted that without proper use of the available land, conflicts will never end, hence, called livestock keepers to stick to directives on land use once the process is completed.

The second strategy, he said is to allow pastoralists lease land owned by the National Ranch Company Limited (NARCO) 3500/- per hectare per month. He also directed that at least 30per cent of the land NARCO is leasing, should be given to farmers neighbouring the ranch.

The minister also noted that some of the holding grounds belonging to the ministry should be leased to livestock keepers through NARCO. The same applies to parcels of land owned by the ministry's institutions such as the Tanzania Livestock Research Institute (TALIRI) and others.

During the same meeting, the minister ordered that pastoralists who have leased NARCO land and have not paid the required lease fee by 15th February to vacate the areas immediately.

Earlier, NARCO board of directors' chairperson, Paul Kamiti announced that the government owned ranch is leasing grazing blocks at 3500/- per hectare.

Speaking after the meeting, Joshua Lugaso, Secretary General of the pastoralist's association described the meeting as a crucial since it has given a road map towards ending pastoralists and farmers long time problems.