Rwanda: Cycling Team for Africa Road Championship Named

16 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) on Tuesday, February 16, unveiled a provisional list of riders that will represent Rwanda at the forthcoming African Continental Road Championships slated from March 2-6 in Egypt.

Team Rwanda will compete in three categories namely Men Elite, Men Juniors and Women Elite.

The teams entered training camp on Tuesday, February 16 in Musanze where they will be holding intensive training sessions ahead of the continental cycling competition.

Ferwacy Technical Director, Emmanuel Murenzi said selected teams start training on Wednesday February 17 and will spend about two weeks in camp.

They will fly to Egypt on February 28, four days before the tournament.

National Cycling team caretaker Felix Sempoma, who was in charge when Rwanda's Moise Mugisha won the Grand Prix Chantal Biya race in Cameroon in November last year, will also lead the national cycling team in Egypt.

Prior to the training camp, eight riders were selected in the men's elite team and four young riders were given a call up in men juniors team while an all-Benediction women club was drafted in the national women elite team.

Provisional lists

Men Elite: Areruya Joseph and Jean Clause Nzafashwanayo ( both Benediction Ignite), Samuel Mugisha (La Roche Vendee Cyclisme), free agent Jean Bosco Nsengimana, Moise Mugisha and Jean Eric Habimana (both SACA), Renus Byiza Uhiriwe ( Team Qhubeka Assos) and Eric Muhoza (Les Amis Sportifs).

Men juniors: Etienne Tuyizere (Benediction Club), Hussein Mugabo (Fly Club), Valens Iradukunda (Twin Lakes) and Samuel Niyonkuru (Les Amis Sportifs)

Women Elite: Diane Ingabire, Valentine Nzayisenga, Violette Neza Irakoze, Jacqueline Tuyishime and Josiane Mukashema (all playing for Benediction Club)

Read the original article on New Times.

