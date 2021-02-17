Nigeria: APC Govt Has Recorded Giant Strides in Socio-Economic Sector Despite Covid - 19 Pandemic, Says Tuggar

Nigeria's Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, has declared that despite global challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and dwindling revenue, the All Progressives Congress(APC) led federal government has recorded a lot of achievements in the socio - economic sectors of the nation.

The Ambassador who made the declaration yesterday during the revalidation and registration of his membership of the APC in Udobo, Gamawa local government area of Bauchi State said that the APC is investing in vital infrastructure projects that are not only engendering economic development but also improving overall human indices in Nigeria.

He added that the Federal Government has attracted funding from the German state bank KfW, European export credit agencies and the construction of the 283km line connecting Kano with Maradi in Niger Republic.

According to him, "Since our great Party the All Peoples Congress APC was founded on the 5th of February 2013, we have remained resolute and deeply committed towards moving the nation forward.

"In the last one year despite global challenges, worsened by the Coronavirus pandemic and dwindling government earnings, the government of the Federation led by President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to record giant strides in the areas of infrastructural development especially.

Tuggar who was visibly excited added that "President Muhammadu Buhari has recorded milestones in the provision of infrastructure that has been unprecedented in our recent history, the completion of the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan rail line, the second Niger bridge, amongst several other".

"This rail project is expected to boost commerce in the region and aid in establishing Nigeria as an export hub."

The Ambassador said that the APC membership drive will not only strengthen its base at the ward level but will localize and strategically mobilize more support and goodwill for the party in Bauchi and across the country.

Tuggar who appealed to old members to come out and revalidate their membership of the party, called on new members to register and join the APC in order to bolster the membership base of the party.

"Finally, I urge old and new party supporters to remain peaceful and law abiding citizens, especially in cooperating with law enforcement agencies in tackling nefarious activities of criminals," he appealed.

The exercise which started on February 9th, 2021, is expected to last for two weeks.