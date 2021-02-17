Nigerian Govt Closes Lagos Airport After 'Landing Incident'

Pixabay
Runway
17 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

The closure is temporary, an official said.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced a temporary closure of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, runway, after a landing incident.

FAAN's general manager, corporate affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the closure was due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325.

The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing, the statement said.

It said all passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 7:08 PM.

The statement also said that officials of FAAN Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB and NAHCO were already working to ensure the aircraft was towed out of the runway, to restore normalcy.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
What Happens to Countries Rejecting Covid-19 Vaccines?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.