Africa: Operation Vulindlela - Why South Africa's Structural Reforms Have Been So Slow

17 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By David Masondo

Unlocking the potential of the South African economy to create much-needed employment and tax revenue is one of the urgent tasks identified in the recently delivered State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Growing the economy, however, requires business investment.

Business confidence has been very low in South Africa since the pre-Covid period due to a failure to supply reliable electricity, water, telecommunications and transport logistics to move goods and people.

These network industries are important in reducing the cost of doing business and living in South Africa by lowering production costs, thus making South Africa attractive for investment.

The implementation of structural reforms to unleash South Africa's economic growth potential has been very slow. As a result, the government has put together Operation Vulindlela - a joint initiative of the National Treasury and President's office to unlock economic growth and transformation.

The current coronavirus situation worsened the economic crisis, which shows itself in high levels of unemployment, poverty and an impending fiscal crisis, which has the potential to precipitate the implementation of structural reforms and transformation.

There are some reforms, such as the restructuring of Eskom, that are progressing well, and we are focusing our attention on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
Opposition Anger as Uganda's Museveni Rejects Abduction Reports

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.