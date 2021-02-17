South Africa: Sedition and Treason - South Africa Needs to Remove the Blinkers

opinion

When one sets out to engage in corrupt practices in order to defraud the state, this is treason. When elements of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association state that they will defend certain persons and principles against state institutions, that is sedition. And yet we allow it to continue.

Jacob Zuma and his ilk are correct when they ask, what exactly is "State Capture"? A term we are all too familiar with these past few years. It is true that in law there exists no such terminology and hence existing laws do not speak to it.

However, it is commonplace and an acceptable norm that sedition and treason, which form the cornerstone of State Capture, do have a place within South African law.

Sedition is defined as "conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch", whereas, treason is defined as "a crime of attacking a state authority to which one owes allegiance".

Now, when one sets out to defraud the state and engage in corrupt practices in order to defraud the state, this is treason. When you incite persons in the executive arm of government to rebel against the authority of the state,...