South Africa: World Day of Social Justice - Corruption Is the Enemy and Its Tentacles Must Be Severed

opinion

The five top concerns cited in a recent global survey were Covid-19; unemployment; poverty and social inequality; financial and political corruption; and healthcare -- which all have to do with social justice. South Africa sadly does not have a good track record at all in these respects.

In his 2006 book "Peace and Prosperity in an Age of Incivility", William Davis makes the point that balancing the values of liberty, order and equality helps to maximise peace and prosperity in a complex and globalised world.

Equally important is the promotion of social justice which, according to the United Nations, "is an underlying principle for peaceful and prosperous coexistence within and among nations". This is, among others, what we will be reflecting on this year when we commemorate World Day of Social Justice on 20 February 2021.

I recently asked a colleague what she thinks the most disruptive factor for peaceful and prosperous coexistence among South Africans is at the moment. Without hesitation, she mentioned corruption.

I was somewhat surprised by her answer because I reckoned that she, as an extremely compassionate person, would have said Covid-19. We know how devastating this pandemic is; the havoc it wrought and the major...