South Africa: On Your Marks, Get Set, Go! School Sports Is Essential for Body, Mind and Spirit

17 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Michael Le Cordeur

Thanks to the relaxation of the lockdown regulations, school sport is now allowed -- as long as there is no physical contact. Sport is the ideal opportunity to get rid of excess energy. Otherwise, the teachers will have a hard time in class.

My wife and I drove through the town over the weekend to escape the Covid cabin fever. Everywhere we looked, children were playing sports. In one of the few broader streets, children were playing cricket with two refuse bins as wickets. In a narrow street, children were running relays with old water bottles as relay batons. The finish line was a rope between two lamp posts. In an open field, soccer was being played with a rugby ball. Children are well aware that contact sports like rugby are forbidden.

I am impressed; children have the ability to produce solutions when adults worry about trifles and often stumble over their own "wisdom". It brings a warm feeling to my heart and reminds me of the Boland Sports Union and the early years of my teaching career.

The interhouse athletics meetings were a highlight of the school calendar. Weeks beforehand learners were exercising. In the PT periods (physical education),...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

