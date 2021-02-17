Africa: South Africa Needs a Free Trade Deal With China, Not the Belt and Road Initiative

opinion

Of the 54 countries in Africa, only Mauritius has successfully concluded a free trade agreement with China. Thirty of the continent's least developed countries have access to a unilateral preferential scheme. The balance, including South Africa, do not enjoy the same kind of preferential access to the Chinese market.

In November 2020, I posed several parliamentary questions to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, regarding South Africa-China trade relations. Of concern to me at the time was the R6.9-billion trade deficit we experienced for 2019, as well as the absence of a trade deal between our two countries.

In response, Patel cited two issues that his department had identified with our trade relations, namely the composition of trade, and underinvoicing by the Chinese.

With respect to the composition of trade, he stated that "... our concerns are that exports to China are largely made up of raw materials, whilst we principally import finished goods".

In relation to underinvoicing he was concerned that there is a "... significant and systematic under-declaration of the true value of manufactured goods coming from China".

These concerns raised by Patel are real and do warrant further discussion.

Historically, the structure of our...