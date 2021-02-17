Gambia: Celebrating Independence Amid Covid-19 Surge

The state is thinking of filling a stadium to commemorate Independence Day. Politicians are contracting musicians to fill the stadium to raise funds or show political weight. Few are concerned with the PANDEMIC as many are reported to be infected.

The decision taken and example shown by those who occupy public offices do have impact on followers.

Many people are not convinced that COVID-19 is real despite the fact that the Prime Minister of the UK and the President of the USA were both infected and treated. The President of the USA had to be quarantined in the midst of a tough election campaign. COVID-19 is real even if it is not as devastating in West Africa as it has been in South Africa US, Asia and Europe.

Tell the people the truth and protect them. That is the role of a Government.