South Africa: Don't Touch Me On My Critical Theory - They Drew First Blood

17 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

It is rather foolish to dismiss something simply because you don't understand it, or it does not matter to you. Personal incredulity does not render the beliefs, values, concepts and methods that others prefer as useless.

On one of my social media feeds, I happened upon a brief discussion between the radio host Maajid Nawaz and his guest, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, on Leading Britain's Conversation. I don't particularly care for Hirsi Ali's politics, but her horrific experience - exposure to the cruelty of Muslim fundamentalism, from forced marriage, honour killings and child marriage to female genital mutilation - has to be taken seriously. We can have a discussion on the subject at another time. Briefly, on Hirsi Ali.

She fled the horrors of family life in Somalia (who can blame her), became a politician in Holland, where she caused problems of a different kind (she reportedly lied on official asylum documents), and ultimately went further West, embracing paleo-conservatism, arguably the forerunner of today's alt-right in the US. She rapidly fell in line with the West's civilising mission, neo-Orientalism (For a description of Orientalism see here) and global obnoxiousness. She now practises her politics in some of the US's more conservative...

