Tanzania: Kim Paulsen Named New Tanzania Coach

Few days after parting ways with Burundian trainer Ettiene Ndayiragije, Tanzania named Danish Kim Paulsen as their coach on three-years contract.

A statement by Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) on Monday confirmed Paulsen as new coach with immediate effect.

Ndayiragije's helm with Taifa Stars ended on mutual agreement few days after Total African Nations Championship (CHAN), Cameroon 2020, where Tanzania failed to go beyond the group stage.

This is the second time for Paulsen to coach Tanzania, after his first spell in 2012-14 when he took over his countrymen Jah Paulsen.

He was also a technical director for Tanzania U-17 team that qualified for their maiden Africa Cup of Nations 2017 in Gabon. He was also the coach of Tanzania junior teams in 2011-2012.

"Kim Paulsen signed a three-years deal to coach Taifa Stars. Our team is currently batting for another Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 qualification and we have the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 Qualifications too," the statement added.