Tanzania: Ministry Unveils Land Dispute Plan

16 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MINISTRY of Livestock and Fisheries has unveiled a new strategy that will act as a guideline in resolving land conflicts between pastoralists and other land users, including farmers.

Speaking after a one day meeting that brought together representatives from pastoralists and the ministry, the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mashimba Ndaki said the government is committed to end the ever-occurring conflicts between pastoralists and famers among other land users.

He noted that his ministry in collaboration with Ministry of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government as well as local authorities is working on the strategies to demarcate all grazing land in the country.

Mr Ndaki added that the three parts have resolved to set aside a budget for the purpose in the net financial year, adding that the area is considered one of the biggest sectors that can contribute immensely to national income.

"This sector should bring happiness to farmers and as a team in the ministry, we have resolved to end sufferings that livestock keepers in the country have been encountering" said the minister.

He cited Katavi as a maiden region that has so far unveiled a plan to conduct valuation and demarcate a total of 400,000 hectares of land for pastoralists and animal keepers.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
What Happens to Countries Rejecting Covid-19 Vaccines?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.