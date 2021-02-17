Tanzania: Ministry Unveils Land Dispute Plan

MINISTRY of Livestock and Fisheries has unveiled a new strategy that will act as a guideline in resolving land conflicts between pastoralists and other land users, including farmers.

Speaking after a one day meeting that brought together representatives from pastoralists and the ministry, the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mashimba Ndaki said the government is committed to end the ever-occurring conflicts between pastoralists and famers among other land users.

He noted that his ministry in collaboration with Ministry of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government as well as local authorities is working on the strategies to demarcate all grazing land in the country.

Mr Ndaki added that the three parts have resolved to set aside a budget for the purpose in the net financial year, adding that the area is considered one of the biggest sectors that can contribute immensely to national income.

"This sector should bring happiness to farmers and as a team in the ministry, we have resolved to end sufferings that livestock keepers in the country have been encountering" said the minister.

He cited Katavi as a maiden region that has so far unveiled a plan to conduct valuation and demarcate a total of 400,000 hectares of land for pastoralists and animal keepers.