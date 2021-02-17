Tanzania: JPM's 100 Days - Why M'agufulis First 100 Days of 2nd Term Differ From Those of His First Term

opinion

Dar es Salaam — Dr John Magufuli has already completed 100 days since he was sworn into the Presidency on November 5, 2020 to lead the country for another five-year presidential term.

If the question is about the comparison between the first 100 days of the second five-year presidential term and the first 100 days of the first five-year term, then my answer is this: the new Magufuli distances himself from the Magufuli of the past.

On February 13, 2016 when Dr Magufuli completed 100 days of his first five-year presidential term, he arguably used almost half of those days to form his Cabinet.

Since the President seemed to be serious about making appointments to avoid appointing ineligible ones, he had to make appointments twice.

On December 10, 2015, President Magufuli formed his Cabinet without the four ministries of Finance and Planning; Education, Science and Vocational Training; Natural Resources and Tourism, and Works, Transport and Communications.

Even when the President formed the full Cabinet, the head of state had to shift his minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa, within a very short time, from the ministry of Water and Irrigation to the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications.

On December 5, last year, which means 30 days since Dr Magufuli was sworn-in to become the President for the second five-year presidential term, he completed forming his 21 ministry Cabinet.

So, in his second five-year presidential term, President Magufuli formed the full Cabinet without going through phases.

However, in his first five-year presidential term, President Magufuli appointed some people who were not from the ministry.

These were Prof Joyce Ndalichako, who was appointed the minister for Education, Science and Vocational Training, Mr Phillip Mpango (Finance ministry), Dr Abdalla Possi (deputy minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy) and Prof Palamagamba Kabudi (minister for Constitutional Affairs and Justice before being shifted to the ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation). Dr Magufuli has appointed ministers who are MPs while others were permanent secretaries.

When Dr Magufuli was sworn-in to become Union President for the first five-year presidential term, the head of state most likely did not know the performance capability of permanent secretaries in most ministries.

However, within the first five-years of his leadership, the president is currently fully abreast of his permanent secretaries and that is why some of them contested and won parliamentary seats and appointed ministers and others were nominated MPs and appointed ministers.

How Magufuli has distinguished himself

In the first 100 days of his first presidential term at State House, President Magufuli made several impromptu visits of public offices. This time, he has completed 100 days of his second five-year term without doing so.

What is more is that, in the elapsed 100 days of President Magufuli's second term, his ministers have seemingly come of age.

In the early days of his administration, President Magufuli was the speaker about everything regarding his government, speaking about one ministry after another.

On February 13, 2016, President Magufuli completed 100 days at State House and that was when the head of state was in the spotlight - followed by his Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa.

However, currently the ministers in the fifth-phase government appear to be the ones mostly in the limelight.

President Magufuli once said in the early days at State House: "I'm sleeping with my files in the bed." This shows how the president did not trust his aides - and he wanted to do everything by himself to satisfy himself.

After five years, the Prime Minister has remained the same - Mr Majaliwa - and Chief Secretary Dr John Kijazi still holds his former position. So, why doesn't the president trust them? Another thing is that the president has reappointed the same ministers whom he appears to have trust in - including ministers for Education, Finance, Lands and Human Settlements, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Home Affairs.

President Magufuli has also appointed some permanent secretaries to become ministers, as he clearly appears to trust them after working with him and he was satisfied with their performance.