Liberia: 'I Want to Die and Be Cremated in Liberia' - Former Indian Honorary Consul-General to Liberia "Jetty"

Monrovia — Barely few days after being recalled from diplomatic service, the former Indian Honorary Consul General to Liberia, Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva, has vowed to continue to live and work in Liberia to help combat against hunger and improve the living conditions of Liberians through his multiple humanitarian initiatives.

Mr. Sachdeva who is commonly known as "Jeety" in Liberia, is also the Chief Executive Office (CEO) of the Jeety Trading Corporation-a premier dealer of building and household materials, and scores of other businesses operating in the country.

It can be recalled that the Government of India, through its Embassy near Abidjan, La Cote D'Ivoire, recently retired Mr. Sachdeva as its Consul General to Liberia-a position he held for 22 years.

In a letter dated February 5, 2021 and addressed to Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dee Maxwell Kemayah, a copy which is in the possession of Frontpage Africa, the Indian government also withdraw the Letter of Commission appointing Mr. Sachdeva as Honorary Consul with immediate effect.

The Indian government, through its Embassy in La Cote D'Ivoire pointed out that Mr. Sachdeva will "cease to function as Honorary Consul General of India with immediate effect", while at the same time requesting for the opening of its Embassy in Liberia

"The Embassy of India in Abidjan has further honour to express to express the Government of India's sincere appreciation to the Government of Liberia for all the cooperation extended to Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva while serving as Honorary Consul General of Indian to Liberia".

But Mr. Sachdeva vowed that though he has been retired from serving his country as a Diplomat, he remains committed to serving humanity in Liberia and the world at large when the need arises.

He gave the assurance when he presented hot cooked meal, 1500 spoons, plates, juice and sachets of mineral water each to inmates and convicts at the famous Monrovia Central Prison.

He pointed out that he remains "obsessed to serving humanity" and providing assistance to the needy in Liberia.

"We have come with 1500 pieces each of juice, sachets of mineral water, along with hot cooked food which will be more than sufficient for the number of inmates you have. I am again here very happy to identify ourselves with our brothers and sisters who are in prison".

He disclosed that his support to the Monrovia Central Prison will be carried out at least once every month.

Mr. Sachdeva added that though prisoners are being reprimanded or contained, they should not be forgotten.