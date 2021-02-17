Liberia: War Crimes Trial Finally Comes to Liberia. Will It Be the Last?

Monrovia — Finally, this month a trial over war crimes will start on Liberian soil. It's been 18 years since the end of the Liberian civil war and nine years since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended the country hold a war crimes court to bring those accused of directing the atrocities that left 250,000 dead to justice.

The court will be conducted under the jurisdiction of Finland, not Liberia. And the defendant Gibril Massaquoi, 51, is Sierra Leonean. But none of that matters to justice campaigners like Massa Washington. For her this trial's real significance will be in showing Liberians a trial can happen.

"For a long time proponents against the call for a war crimes court have propagated the misinformation that such a process for Liberia is impossible, citing threat to the security of the country, lack of capacity, logistics and finances," says Washington. "They also argue that it is counterproductive to maintaining the "peace". The trial of Massaquoi provides hope to victims and their families that it is possible after all to get justice at home. It is a litmus test for what is possible. These are exciting times for Liberians and the global human rights community."

Washington is not bothered that Massaquoi is not a Liberian. As a former commander of the Revolutionary United Front (RUF), which operated with funding and direction of former National Patriotic Front for Liberia leader and President Charles Taylor, she says Massaquoi is, "as close as you can get to a member of the NPFL prosecuted in Liberia."

Gibril Massaquoi's journey to this momentous trial began when he was a Lieutenant-Colonel of the RUF and an assistant to the rebel group's founder, Foday Sankoh, during the Sierra Leonean Civil War. In 2005, Massaquoi was granted immunity in return for his testimony in open session before the Special Court for Sierra Leone. He was instrumental in the convictions of several rebel leaders including Charles Taylor.

Finland granted Massaquoi asylum for his role in the Sierra Leone Special Court. But when Civitas Maxima, of Switzerland and Liberia-based Global Justice Research Project presented Finnish investigators with evidence of Massaquoi's war crimes in Liberia they arrested him in March 2020 for his role in that war.

Massaquoi's trial began on February 1 in the city of Tampere, where he had been living. Rather than transport more than 50 witnesses set to testify to Finland in the midst of a pandemic, the Finnish court decided it would go to the witnesses. The trial is expected to run for six weeks in Liberia and then move to Sierra Leone before returning to Finland in May.

The decision of the Liberian government to allow the trial to operate here has surprised many observers. As president, George Weah has dismissed the court. But the Liberian government has allowed several foreign teams to investigate war crimes in Liberia over the last few years. And Weah has not discouraged a push in the Legislature to secure support for a bill establishing a war crimes court.

Weah is also facing international pressure. The United Nations Human Rights Committee had given Liberia until July 2020 to implement war time justice or face possible international sanctions. The deadline was delayed by the pandemic.

"Why did Liberian authorities allow this [Masssaquoi trial] to happen?" asks Aaron Weah, a former researcher with the TRC. "It's safe to think that Weah is re-evaluating his position on the court. It's also possible that Weah could make accountability for war crimes his legacy projects before he eventually leaves office."

Aaron Weah sees the Massaquoi trial as a clear sign to all parties that a court can happen in Liberia.

"The trial will demonstrate that a new partnership between governments, civil society and justice actors is possible. It will also reinforce pioneering bi-partisan efforts at the Legislature. Overall, the prospect of justice for wartime atrocities is more likely in the next few years than it was a few years ago when it was a distant reality."

The biggest concern about holding a court in Liberia has always been security. Will defendants of the NPFL seek to interfere in the court by threatening witnesses, lawyers or court officials? Will the trial fuel tensions that still exist between rival factions?