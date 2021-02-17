Liberia: Internal Wrangling, Allegations of Corruption Mar Liberia's Premier Anti-Graft Institution

Monrovia — Liberia's Premier anti-graft institution, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) continues to sink into a sea of one controversy after another since the appointment of its embattled outgoing Executive Chairperson, Cllr, Ndubuisi Nwabudike.

The LACC was established by an act of Legislature on August 28, 2008 with the mandate to investigate and prosecute acts of corruption, as well as educate the public about the ills of corruption and the benefits of its eradication.

But two of the commission's top officials, Vice Chairperson, Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala and Current Executive Director Mohammed E. Fahnbulleh are currently wrapped in a web of claims and counter claims over allegations of corruption, unlawful employment and administrative lapses, dampening the institution's fight against the menace which continues to be ever more prevalent.

The revelation was made following a FrontPage Africa's publication on Monday, February 15, 2021 of an existing feud between the top guns at the LACC over the decision of outgoing Chairperson's last minute hiring of new staff, promotion, and renewal of the contract of Executive Director, despite a reported warning against his contract renewal because of his lack of competence by the Board of Directors, something Cllr. Gbala flagged out in an email opposing the renewal of Fahnbulleh's contract.

Cllr. Gbala also noted that the general staff have also assessed Fahnbulleh as being inefficient on the job.

However, responding to FPA's publication on Tuesday, Atty. Fahnbulleh unleashed a scathing attack against Cllr. Gbala, alleging that since his appointment by President George Weah, Cllr. Gbala has been involved with series of financial improprieties that warrant his dismissal as per the LACC Act and its rules.

Cllr. Gbala promised to respond but up to the time of publication, he did not get back to FPA.

Detail Allegations against Kanio

Mr. Fahnbulleh alleged that upon Cllr. Gbala's appointment to the LACC by President George Weah in October 2019, informed the Board at the time that he had quit his job at the UNDP and had tendered in his resignation letter. He was immediately given an official vehicle intended for the deputy chairperson and was also included in the payroll for the month of October.

According to Fahnbulleh, he, however, received information that Cllr. Gbala was still in the employ of the UNDP and was receiving salary for October, November, December and January while also on the LACC's payroll.