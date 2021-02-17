Liberia: Edith Gongloe-Weh Wants Recount, Re-Run of Nimba County Senatorial Election

Monrovia — Lawyers representing the legal interest of the Collaborating Political Parties or CPP's senatorial candidate, Edith Gongloe-Weh, are calling for recount of ballots for Electoral Districts #7, 4 and 5, and rerun election in Electoral Districts #1, and #2, in Nimba County.

But the defense counsel led by Counselors Arthur Johnson and Cooper Kruah, asked the hearing officer or fact-finder to deny the complainant's legal memorandum on ground that they did not adduced any "materiality and particularity" evidence as they claimed of alleged frauds and irregularities.

The defense team stated, among many things that, all of the documents they presented were never rebutted to by the complainant as election results should not be about sentiment.

They went further that rerun can only come about when there is a wide spread of irregularities occurred with first hand facts but not base on secondary evidence. "We presented records during the hearing which were all signed, confirmed and certified by the Edith Gongloe-Weh's agents."

However, the plaintiff believes when recount and rerun are carried out, it would grant complainant further relief that the fact-finder or hearing officer will find just and legal in the interest of transparency, integrity and peace.

These were contained in the complainant's legal memorandum as both the complainant and defendant rested final argument Saturday, 13 February, at the National Elections Commission or NEC in Monrovia, as 1 hour was allotted to each side to summarize their argument.

Counselor Gloria Musu-Scott one of the lead counsels for the complainant made these readings. She was buttressed by Counselor Tiawan Saye Gongloe and others including Frances Johnson-Allison, Momolu Kandakai, Augustine Fayiah, Kuku Dorbor, Bobby Livingstone, Philip Y. Gongloe and Lawrence Tomah.

It is alleged frauds and irregularities case of complainant Edith Gongloe-Weh of the Collaborating Political Parties or CPP versus the National Elections Commission, and fellow contestant Jeremiah Kpan Koung, of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction or MDR.

Gongloe-Weh in her complaint dated Saturday, 12, and Wednesday, 16 December, 2020, respectively complained to the National Elections Commission, through its Upper Nimba County Magistrate, Blehdoh Flomo, and that of the Board of Commissioners through its Chairman, Davidetta Brown-Lansannah, about the alleged irregularities and suspected fraud during the electoral process.

The complaint pointed out concerns that there was exchange of the complainant's vote count of 137 with 7 votes of candidates Garrison Yealue in the Airfield Zone 2, polling place 2, Sanniquellie City, Electoral District #2 by the data entry personnel.

That 70 votes for candidate Jeremiah Kpan Koung from Martha Tubman Campus polling place, Sanniquellie, Electoral District #2, instead of his 37 votes obtained at that polling place.

That there were 11 ballots boxes found with broken seals of the tally tees and inappropriately placed within the boxes with only copies of those tees found.

The team then names those precincts with the alleged irregularities as 33010, 33080, 33250, and 33069 where tee of the two polling places were reported missing and that of 33077 and 33079 precincts where two tees were also missing as well as that of 33179.

It also want a rerun in eight other precincts in Upper Nimba County in Electoral District #4, precinct 33010 at the Bihplay Public School of polling place 3; Electoral District #1, precinct 33080 at the Liberty Christian Institute of polling place 5; and Electoral District #1, precinct 33250 at Tonglawin Public School of polling place 4.

Others are Electoral District #1, precinct 33069 in the Ganta Public School of polling place 5; and Electoral District #1, precinct 33077 in the Vision International School of polling place 5.