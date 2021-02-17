Kenya: AfDB Blacklists Kenyan Firm Over Tender Fraud

16 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Peter Mburu

The African Development Bank (AfDB) on Tuesday banned Kenya-based civil engineering firm, Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited, from participating in the lender's financed projects for three years after it was found to have engaged in tender malpractices in a Sh7 billion irrigation project.

The regional bank said an investigation by its office of integrity and anti-corruption established that the company engaged in fraudulent practices during one of its tenders for a small-scale irrigation and value addition project in Kenya.

Projects

The bank's decision means that Global Interjapan has been legally barred from bidding for its tenders or participating in any of its financed projects within the 36-month period, effective August 24, 2020.

"Additionally, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group," AfDB said on Tuesday.

AfDB did not, however, disclose particulars of the "fraudulent practices" or whether they affected implementation of the irrigation project, whose aim was to reduce poverty in 11 Kenyan counties.

"At the expiry of the debarment period, Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited will only be eligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects on condition that it implements an integrity compliance programme consistent with the Bank's guidelines," it stated.

The debarment of the firm comes just months after the pan-African lender banned four Nigerian companies over similar allegations of fraudulent and collusive practices during a bid for the supply of water meters, automatic meters and house connection materials in August 2020.

Conceived in 2015, the small-scale irrigation and value addition project was aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, income and food security among the residents of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Tana River, Bomet, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nyandarua, Murang'a, Kajiado and Nyeri counties.

According to AfDB's project appraisal report last year, the venture's main components were enhancing irrigation infrastructure, developing water resources, improving access to markets, strengthening value chains and strengthening institutional capacity.

"The project will be implemented over a period of 6 years (2015-2021)," the bank stated.

The Sh7 billion project was co-financed through a loan from AfDB, a grant from the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP) and the government's contribution.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
What Happens to Countries Rejecting Covid-19 Vaccines?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.