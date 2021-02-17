Cameroon: Dismal Performances in Competitions

The recent issues plaguing the football fraternity in Cameroon is a cause for concern in many quarters. For close to a decade now, football in Cameroon has been hampered by divisions, fighting, power struggle, turbulence and a tumultuous atmosphere. The only time Cameroon celebrated with joy was the when the Indomitable Lions won the Total Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon in 2017 and the U-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania in 2019.

Many football pundits saw it as a surprise. The struggle for leadership and greed among football officials has had a great impact on the performances of the players both in the national and international scenes. To start with, the fact that there is no vibrant national championship has dealt a hard blow to domestic football. The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon participated in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) on home soil without having enough playtimes due to the absence of the national league. Even though Cameroon reached the semi-final stage, the players could not meet the required standards as compared to the other players from countries with vibrant leagues.

As far as African competitions are concerned, Cameroonian clubs have not been able to go beyond the preliminary rounds during the past ten years. Following the poor performances of Cameroonian clubs recently, Cameroon has lost one place in the CAF clubs ranking. Cameroon has only one representative in the African Champions League instead of two. Since then no effort has been made to improve on the situation. As at now only Coton Sport of Garoua can dream of a spot in the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.