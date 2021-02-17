Cameroon: NUDP - Preparations to Evaluate, Improve Structures

The National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) is preparing to win more victories in future elections.

Judging from the results of the February 9, 2020 twin legislative and municipal council elections and the election of Regional Councillors that took place on December 6, 2020, the National Union for Democracy and Progress is the second political party in Cameroon coming after the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM).

NUDP is the only opposition political party that is controlling the bureau of a Regional Council, indeed, the Adamawa Regional Council. Information from the Communication Department of the party indicates that it also has two members each in the North and Far North Regional Councils. The party controls 17 municipal councils, have six seats in the National Assembly and two appointed Senators. The National Communication Secretary of the National Union for Democracy and Progress, Saidou Maidadi told Cameroon Tribune that with the victories, the party plans to evaluate its grassroots structures in order to determine the necessary improvements to be carried out while waiting to renew them after its ordinary congress. He disclosed that the congress will be coming up in February/March 2022.

To ensure the pre-congress proper functioning of the NUDP, its National President, Bello Bouba Maigari is reported to have given instructions to all sections to remain alert in order to function properly. Mr Saidou Maidadi also disclosed that due to the successes of the party in the previous elections, many people are indicating their willingness to militate in it. For this reason, the party officials are looking forward to launch the recruitment of members in order to channel their energies for greater future successes. At the moment, the NUDP representatives are working with the various commissions in charge of the revision of the electoral registers.