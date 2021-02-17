Cameroon: Godisz Fungwa - Living a Dream As a Film Actor

The best male actor in Cameroon also holds a Bachelor's Degree in English from the University of Buea.

He is 25 years old, eldest child in a family of seven. He was crowned the best actor during the 2020 Ecrans Noir Festival, because of his role in the film: Saving Mbango. Godisz Fungwa is fully living his childhood dream of becoming a film actor on planet earth. Barely five years into the Cameroon Film Industry, Godisz Fungwa, has acted in over 20 feature and short films as well as Web Series. His incredible role has earned him five awards with the latest from the 2020 virtual Abuja International Film Festival.

Godisz Fungwa says he cannot remember having any other dream than acting. In secondary school, he had become part of his school's (GBHS Bamenda') theatre troupe, and Noble Theater Arts Entertainment which he co-founded. His parents considered it at the time, to be a more useful distraction for a teenager, not until he began skipping classes and focusing on theatre. Godisz got into the University of Buea in 2014 to study English Language. This was because he could not get into ENS Bambili to become a teacher as his dad had planned. The dad's passing away in 2015 ended his journey into ENS. While at the University of Buea, Godisz easily glided in the film industry, opting to build a career. He worked with the production house: New Generation Entertainment (Negenet), acting as a production assistant on set movies such as "Breach of Trust", "Broken Marriage" and "A Man for the Weekend".

In 2018, Godisz decided with a group of friends to set up their game in the film industry by doing their own productions through Timeless Pictures Production House. The move materialised in skits such as "At First Sight" "Pickpocket" and "Richard" web series, all casted in Sitcom, Cite Malingo.

Featuring in Saving Mbango is Godisz breakthrough performance. Saving Mbango has placed Godisz at the top of Cameroon's Movie Industry and earned him awards such as Best Actor in the New Breed Africa Foundation in 2019 and Black Continental Independence Movie Awards in 2020 among others. He is a holder of a BA in the English Language and a diploma in Performing and Visual Arts from the University of Buea.