Egypt's Minister of Culture Inaugurates Museum Wing of National Center for Theater Music & Folk Art in Al-Salam Theater

Egypt's Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem will inaugurate the museum wing of the National Center for Theater, Music and Folk Art at Al-Salam Theater on February 18 at 7 pm.

The inauguration will be held in the presence of Head of the Cultural Production Sector Khaled Galal, Head of the National Center for Theater, Music and Folk Art Yasser Sadiq, Head of the Artistic House Theater Ismail Mukhtar, as well as a number of leaders of the Ministry of Culture, and the families and children of art pioneers, who donated some of their relatives' possessions for display in the museum pavilions located in various theaters.

"The establishment of museum pavilions for the National Center for Theater, Music and Folklore in the Artistic House of Theater and the Artistic House for Folk and Performing Arts aims to document parts of the history of theater," said Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem in a statement Tuesday.

It is noteworthy that the museum wings of the National Center for Theater, Music and Folklore include a screen to display the most prominent works presented on stage, introducing theater directors, since its inception until now, through a documentary film produced by the National Center for Theater, Music and Folk Art.

That is in addition to a museum display of reproductions of heritage photographs of all the plays performed on its stage, some of the costumes used by the big stars to embody their roles, a number of the holdings of theatrical symbols, among others.