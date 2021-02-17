Ethiopia: Newly Built Ethiopian Embassy Inaugurates in Ankara

ADDIS ABABA - (Anadolu Agency) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen and Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu together with senior officials from both countries, inaugurated the newly built Ethiopian Embassy building in Ankara yesterday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new Ethiopian Embassy building in the capital Ankara, Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, said that the new embassy will draw the people of the two states together and enhance bilateral relations while promoting cultures.

"Ethiopia and Turkey enjoy a friendship and all-around cooperation. Over the years, the two governments have extended numerous high-level visits that produced very important outcomes that helped expedite the development of joint cooperation on both sides," Mekonnen said, adding that Ethiopia is ready to deepen and strengthen cooperation with Turkey. The Ethiopian foreign minister also invited Turkish companies to invest in his country.

On the occasion Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that Ankara's relations with "brotherly Ethiopia with which it has strong historical ties" and other African countries are based on partnership.

He also looked back on the two nations' strategic partnership, noting that Turkey opened its first embassy in sub-Saharan Africa in 1926 in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. "However, our diplomatic ties date even further back," he said, explaining the ties between countries date back to 1896, making it 125 years since the launch of diplomatic relations.

Over the years the landlocked country in the Horn of Africa has become a primary destination for Turkish investors on the continent. According to the Ethiopian Investment Commission, Turkey is the second-biggest investor in Ethiopia, with an investment capital of 2.5 billion USD . The person-to-person interaction and changing perceptions have boosted Ethiopian- Turkish ties and led Turkish companies to employ 30,000 Ethiopians thanks to the multifaceted relations nurtured between the two countries.

Turkey's top diplomat shared that the countries have set a bilateral trade volume target of 1 billion USD.

Çavuşoğlu, on another note, commended Ethiopia's fight against terrorism, noting that Turkey "supports [... ] Ethiopia, Somalia and other African countries very strongly" as a country that has years of experience battling the issue.

Çavuşoğlu also underlined the deep partnership Ankara has with African countries and stated that depending on the coronavirus pandemic conditions the 3rd Turkey-African Union partnership summit would be carried out in Turkey this year.