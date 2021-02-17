Ethiopia: Oromia State Intensifying Road Construction Projects

SHAMBU- The construction of 17 road projects commenced two years ago with an outlay of over 38 billion Birr has been well undertaken in the Western part of the state, Oromia state president Shimalis Abdisa said.

The president stressed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D), the construction of a number of road projects has been launched in a bid to connect the state with other states and neighboring countries.

He added that the road projects are of potential means to connect the community of Wollega with Gambella , Benishangul Gumuz with Amhara citing the road lies from Nekemt town of East Wollega to Bure , Gojjam of Amhara state.

Apart from serving the community of the respective areas, the road projects are advantageous in associating Ethiopians with the people of different neighboring countries such as Sudan and South Sudan.

Expressing the current performance of the projects, he said that the projects that required five or six years prior to the reform have been currently completed within a year or two.

Horro Guduru Wollega zone Administrator Bekele Dechasa on his part said that during the past two decades ,lack of basic infrastructure had caused social, political and economic instability in the zone.

He underscored that though West Oromia area is blessed with natural and different mineral resources, the community of the area and the area as a whole have been unable to get the required benefit out of the resources due to lack of road infrastructure.

The measurements that have been undertaken to address the road challenge in the area is helpful foster market stability in the country through supplying huge amount of agricultural products to different parts of the country.