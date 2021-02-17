Ethiopia: Legally Operating - A Prerequisite to Lend Hands

16 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Covering 70 percent of humanitarian aids pumped to the affected people in Tirgay State, Ethiopia is currently working with about 75 local and international organizations.

As successful implementation of such a sacred and inordinate move requires sustained political commitment, the Ethiopian government has focused on the assistance arrangement in Tigray State to confidently rehabilitate the people.

These kinds of humanitarian missions require building government capacity at the federal and regional levels as they would bear fruits when run in a consolidated and amalgamated fashion.

The reality on the ground in Tigray has been witnessed firsthand by the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the High Commissionaire of United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), among others that both commended the efforts.

True, organizations' respective senior officials expressed readiness to work with Ethiopia. The country has in turn licensed those who are committed to run activities in a legitimate manner to cover the rest 30% of the assistance. In so doing, the all-rounded humanitarian activities have started garnering outcomes.

However, those who would like to act otherwise with a view to meeting hidden agendum under the guise of humanitarian assistance could never be given chance to run activities.

These bodies have tried all their best to ink the country in black and are working against its reputation. The good thing is, contrary to what organizations with ill-intended approach, all activities flow keeping the proper channel.

A convoy of trucks delivered a number of metric tons of corn soya blend, grains, pulses and vegetable oil to local humanitarian partners for distribution to thousands of Eritrean refugees in Mai Ayni and Adi Harush camps as well. The aforesaid organizations provided monitoring support during distributions, too. This is a clear manifestation of these bodies' commitment to back the county to normalize conditions via developing sense of belongingness and readiness to effectively discharge their duties and responsibilities.

Yes, Ethiopia is at present well ready to re-establish critical protection services and ensure basic needs like shelter, access to medical care and schools as quickly as possible as every day, every hour counts.

A number of local and international organizations are appealing for robust international support for the affected people. Unquestionably, international support and solidarity is vital to ensure the implementation of the wide range of rights granted to refugees by the hot--Ethiopia.

In sum, the federal government is working closely with the interim administration in the state so as to address gaps in health and nutrition, education, and shelter and invest in sectors including sanitation, energy and livelihoods.

Organizations which are capable of and willing to providing citizens with aid and humanitarian assistance are expected solely to run activities lawfully. Those that have clandestine agenda to disunite the country and its people should be identified and proactively prevented as well.

Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved.

