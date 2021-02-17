Ethiopia: FOCAC to Further Upgrade Sino-Ethiopia Cooperation - Ambassador Zhiyuan

With the upcoming Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, the Ethio- China all-round cooperation would get stronger via delivering new benefits to both countries' people, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan said.

Recalling the challenges that China-Africa Cooperation passed through during the previous year, Ambassador Zhiyuan said the New Year, 2021 will usher in a new form of cooperation between the two sides following FOCAC summit which will take place soon in Senegal.

China and Africa have always shared weal and woe. This friendship emerged still stronger from the test of COVID-19 in 2020. President Xi Jinping and African leaders had a successful Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19, and the fine tradition of mutual assistance was further strengthened.

The year 2020 was also a year for deeper cooperation between China and Ethiopia under the "Belt And Road" Initiative. Although affected by the epidemic, Addis-Djibouti Railway got better performances. The space cooperation is showing steady progress, with the second satellite launched to space with the help of China.

According to some statistics, Chinese companies in Ethiopia have created about one million local jobs, which fully demonstrate the social benefits of China-Ethiopia "Belt And Road" cooperation.

First, in the face of COVID-19, solidarity and cooperation is our most powerful weapon. China will work with Africa including Ethiopia to uphold the UN-centered global governance system and support WHO in making greater contribution to the global COVID-19 response. China denounces politicization and stigmatization of COVID-19, and we oppose racial discrimination and ideological bias.

China is ready to work with Africa including Ethiopia to continue to implement the outcomes of the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19.

China supports Africa in its effort to develop the African Continental Free Trade Area and to enhance connectivity and strengthen industrial and supply chains. China will explore broader cooperation with Africa in such new business forms as digital economy, smart city, clean energy, and 5G to boost Africa's development and revitalization.

With the launch of China's new development pattern and the beginning of China's 14th Five-Year Plan, China-Ethiopia and China-Africa cooperation will surely unleash greater vitality.

In 2021, China and Africa will have a new session of FOCAC in Senegal. Together, we have drafted and implemented the 10 cooperation plans and the eight major initiatives. With China's help, over 6,000 kilometers of railways, 6,000 kilometers of roads, nearly 20 ports and over 80 large power plants have been built in Africa. China-Africa trade volume has grown by 20-fold and China's direct investment in Africa 100-fold.

China is ready to work with Ethiopia to take the opportunity of the new session of the FOCAC to break new ground for cooperation, and deliver new benefits to the people.

China-Ethiopia Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership will surely develop at a high level, he noted.