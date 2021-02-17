Ethiopia Openly Welcomes Relief Agencies Operating Legally - Ministry

16 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tewodros Kassa

Apart from respecting Ethiopia's inviolable sovereignty, international relief agencies that fulfill the country's basic requirements for delivering humanitarian aids are openly welcomed, Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil said.

The minister told local media that the relief agencies should fulfill the international aid standards while entering a sovereign country.

Some humanitarian organizations that are insisting on deploying extra-human power have been banned for obvious reason, she said.

No single international relief could enter Ethiopia without legally possessing the government's permission, she stressed.

'The Ethiopian government has been granting approval for some foreign aid groups to enter Tigray state having met all the necessary requirements ."

So far, over 75 international relief agencies have been approved to mobilize support to people in need of humanitarian assistance in Tigray, she stated.

Muferiat noted that some western media and international institutions have engaged in distorting facts on the ground about the Ethiopian government's efforts of mobilizing support to the affected people in Tigray.

Accordingly, the government has dispatched money and in-kind supports to over two million citizens in Tigray .

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How U.S.$82 Million Oil Scam Was Planned, Executed in Kenya
What Happens to Countries Rejecting Covid-19 Vaccines?
Guinea Govt Confirms New Outbreak of Ebola

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.