Ethiopia: Diaspora Community to Debunk Fake News Using Mainstream Media

ADDIS ABABA -The Unity for Ethiopia Campaign is going to scale up its engagement platform to the mainstream media aimed at exposing disinformation and fictitious views against Ethiopia, said Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S.

Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S. Fitsum Arega told local media that the community is planning to advance the campaign with a view to fostering mass mobilization through mainstream media.

Fitsum also disclosed that the community has hired professional lobbyists to well fuel the diplomatic relations. The company does the work of advising the community on how to deploy an effective diplomatic means. He added that the project requires skilled human labor so as to achieve the intended purpose.

The company works closely with the Ethiopian Embassy in the U.S, to help the lobbyists bear fruits.

He added that Ethiopians around the world have participated in the campaign by providing the international community with real information about the situation in Ethiopia.

Over 800 organizations, elites, activists, religious and community leaders from different states in USA have engaged in the formulation of an action plan that could advance the campaign.

The twitter campaigns made earlier have been successful in busting false report made by some organizations about the humanitarian situation in Tigray state . The community has been explaining the real information about what is going in Ethiopia.

Ethiopians also have pledged to pursue supporting the humanitarian and developmental projects being carried out by the government, he said.

Not only is the community lobbying the international community regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) but also they are continuing the support in terms of material and finance.

The recently twittered disinformation campaign has yielded a significant outcome as Ethiopians across the globe have played an immense role revealing the true face of what is happening in the country.