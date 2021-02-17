Somalia: Covid - Somalia Seeing Second Wave, Says Health Minister Abikar Nur

16 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia is seeing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases said the country's health minister Fowzia Abikar Nur.

"We would like to inform the public that this now a second wave," said Abikar in a press conference. "We have seen faster-rising numbers with a higher peak, possibly, than the first wave."

Abikar said many patients were admitted at De Martino hospital which is the only hospital treating COVID-19 patients in the horn of African nation.

She also said that samples collected from patients have been sent abroad for further analysis to confirm if a new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Somalia.

The infection rate has shot up by 52% in February according to data from the Somali health ministry.

Somalia recorded new cases on 90 new cases in the last 24 hours, the country's highest number of new cases since the beginning of the year raising the number of active cases in the country to 5,273.

Five patients succumbed to the disease raising the number of fatalities to 154 while 3,750 recovered from the virus.

Abikar urged the public to adhere the government set measures to contain the spread of the virus.

