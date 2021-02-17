Tanzania Police Release 'Controversial Bishop' After Hours of Interrogations Over Social Media Post

Dar es Salaam — A religious leader, Bishop Emmaus Mwamakula of Uamsho Moravian Church, who was arrested on Monday, February 15, 2021 for questioning over a social media post, has been released on a police bond.

He was released after police conducted a search at his house.

The Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander, Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, told The Citizen on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, that Mr Mwamakula was released after police had conducted a search at his house.

"We have decided to ignore him. We conducted a search at his house. He also met the bond requirements and therefore, we decided to release him," he said.

Mr Mwamakula found himself in the bad books of the law enforcers after he allegedly posted on a social media platform, asking people to take part in a demonstration to compel the government to enact a New Republican Constitution.

He was arrested on Monday, February 15, 2021. Upon his arrest, he wrote on a social media platform that he had been picked from his house by police officers.