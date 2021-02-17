Africa: Covid-19 - Guinea Bissau Records Cases of UK, S. Africa Variants

16 February 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arnaldo Vieira

Authorities in Guinea Bissau on Monday confirmed the circulation of the coronavirus variants first reported in the UK and South Africa.

The confirmation was made following a study of the SARS-Cov-2 virus genome sequencing in the local Piaget Institute laboratory, using samples collected between January 15 and February 5.

"This confirmation is an important step in combating the virus," said Professor Aladje Balde, the World Health Organisation representative in Guinea Bissau.

As at February 15, Guinea Bissau had 408 Covid-19 active cases and 46 deaths.

Last Friday, President Úmaro Sissoco Embaló said that a year ago he was infected with the coronavirus and "there are still after-effects" after recovery.

Speaking to journalists in Bissau after returning from a medical check-up in Senegal, he said he is now well.

