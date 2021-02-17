Togo Files Official Request for Shipment of Sputnik V Vaccine

16 February 2021
Togonews (Lomé)

The Togolese Republic officially contacted Russia, with a cooperation request for shipment of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey.

"Our colleagues from Togo contacted us with an official request for cooperation in the shipment of this vaccine. We must take some action, perform certain [legal] procedures in Togo, and, as soon as it happens, we will be ready to look into practical steps," Lavrov pointed out.

According to Lavrov, only three African countries have registered the Russian vaccine so far: Algeria, Tunisia and the Republic of Guinea.

"The sooner the vaccine will be registered in Togo, the sooner we will be able to decide on the shipment," he continued.

Read the original article on Togonews.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Togonews. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Al Ahly Does Egypt Proud With Bronze Win at Club World Cup

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.