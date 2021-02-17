Togo Files Official Request for Shipment of Sputnik V Vaccine

The Togolese Republic officially contacted Russia, with a cooperation request for shipment of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey.

"Our colleagues from Togo contacted us with an official request for cooperation in the shipment of this vaccine. We must take some action, perform certain [legal] procedures in Togo, and, as soon as it happens, we will be ready to look into practical steps," Lavrov pointed out.

According to Lavrov, only three African countries have registered the Russian vaccine so far: Algeria, Tunisia and the Republic of Guinea.

"The sooner the vaccine will be registered in Togo, the sooner we will be able to decide on the shipment," he continued.