Egypt: Sisi Attends Inauguration of Integrated Medical Complex in Ismailia

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi Tuesday attended the inauguration of an integrated medical complex in Ismailia.

The new medical complex in the Canal city includes integrated treatment centers and ER departments to provide medical services to residents in line with advanced standards and international quality.

This is part of an integrated health insurance program in the Canal city, which will later be applied in all governorates.

Attending the inauguration ceremony was Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Health Minister Hala Zayed and a number of ministers and senior state officials.

The ceremony started with recitation of verses of the Holy Quran before the health minister delivered her speech.

Hala Zayed reiterated President Sisi's firm orders to provide good treatment and high-quality medical services, noting this is a top human rights priority.

Indeed, the medical reform system faces big challenges, Zayed acknowledged, noting that only 58 percent of citizens are covered by the current health insurance program, adding that citizens have no medical records to refer to.

The Health Ministry has been acting in line with a vision to provide health insurance to 100 percent of the citizens based on good governance and separation of service funding and control.

She, also, said that the new system is automated and provides health indicators. The roadmap to health insurance is full of challenges, Zayed said, noting, however, that President Sisi had launched a group of incentives in July 2018 to qualify Egypt for the new system.

She touched upon health initiatives that helped Egypt stand up to repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. Egypt had the lowest number of infections worldwide, said a proud Zayed.

But she still believed that the comprehensive health insurance system cannot possibly be applied while the disease is hitting hard.

The minister also talked about an initiative to end waiting lists and secure strategic reserves of formula milk and vaccines.

Model hospitals in 27 governorates and affiliated health units constitute the pillar of the health insurance system, she noted.

Pilot operation of the comprehensive health insurance system first started in the Canal city of Port Said in July 2019, Zayed told the gathering.

Zayed said her Ministry has been working on a number of files to help create this system, including the institutional structure, health planning, infrastructure, registration, medical facilities, upgrading skills of human cadres, raising awareness of citizens and digital transformation.

A general health care authority has been established to act as a service arm of the system, while the health endorsement and control authority serves as its financing arm.

The official inauguration of the comprehensive health insurance system was in November 2019 in Port Said, with 35 units and eight hospitals, the minister said, putting their total cost at about 8 billion pounds.

The minister said that 100 percent of health services are being covered in Port Said.

She made it clear that more than 36,000 surgeries have been conducted over the past period and 617,000 citizens have been registered into the system.

About 93 percent of Port Said residents are satisfied with the health services, Zayed noted.

The services are being offered at all certified facilities since January 2020, she said, adding that residents of Port Said only pay 10 percent of the value of services.

The minister also talked about a "We Take Care of You in Egypt" program, which helped attract medical tourism to Port Said.

Patients from Zambia, Nigeria, Sudan, Yemen and the Philippines have made trips to Port Said to receive medical services at international standards, Zayed noted.

Indeed, medical facilities in Port Said are of high quality, she proudly said.

"We are working to complete phase one in [the cities of] Luxor, Ismailia, South Sinai, Aswan and Suez," the minister said.

About 63 percent of Luxor residents have already been registered into the system, she said in a before-and-after review of medical facilities in the Upper Egyptian city.

In Ismailia, the cost of medical facilities exceeded 10 billion pounds, Zayed told the gathering, noting that 12 hospitals and 54 health units have been established in the Canal City, with 83 percent of its residents now registered into the system.

She made it clear that 83 percent of families in South Sinai have also been registered into the comprehensive health insurance system. The Ministry has also acted to upgrade hospitals and units in the Red Sea governorate to be up to the highest standards, Zayed said, adding this cost over three billion pounds.

Worth some 12 billion pounds, 11 hospitals and 112 health units have been upgraded in Aswan, 56 percent of whose residents have been registered into the system, the minister further said.

The Health Ministry has also upgraded six hospitals and 27 units in the Canal city of Suez at a total cost of three billion pounds, Zayed added.

The health minister said that the UN had stressed the importance of providing comprehensive health coverage, which is needed to achieve sustainable development. And this is what the Health Ministry has done, she proudly said.

According to Zayed, a project launched by President Sisi to upgrade villages in the Egyptian countryside would help implement the health insurance system there in three years.

The Health Ministry will contribute to building and renewing medical centers and central hospitals in the villages to meet the highest standards, she assured.

Minister of Health Hala Zayed said the initiative of waiting lists covered as many as 700,000 cases, in addition to a nationwide campaign to screen school students with the purpose to determine the prevalence of obesity, anemia and dwarfness that covered 22.5 million checkups over three years.

As many as 10.7 million students in the primary stage have been checked up before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the past year, she explained.

This year, the Ministry of Health has accelerated the pace by inspecting more than 7.1 million children, along with more than 12 million ladies as part of the presidential campaign for protection of the health of women with a cost of EGP 610 million, added the minister.

Meanwhile, Zayed said a presidential initiative to support pregnant and nursing mothers have covered more than 500,000 ladies with a total cost of EGP 113 million, adding that early diagnosis of chronic diseases among citizens have cost EGP 1.5 covering more than 24 million citizens.

Health Minister Hala Zayed added that the initiative of the president to check up new born babies has also achieved a big leap in the treatment of children suffering severe hearing loss and who are in dire need of cochlear implants (CIs) operations that are necessary only during the first five years of the age of children, noting that the ministry has worked on this initiative in more than 3,500 health units and hearing tests are currently necessary with the vaccination certificate for each child.

There are currently 5,000 children who need CIs in addition to 40,000 children who need assisting hearing devices, she explained.

The minister noted that the "100 million health initiative" has so far covered more than 30,000 million persons who have been checked up for free against chronic diseases, adding that coronavirus fatalities are mostly common among the patients of chronic diseases and highlighted a decrease in the rate of deaths in the second wave of coronavirus.

Zayed added that the political leadership has attached great importance to the problem of kidney failure, noting that more than 40 percent of renal units have been upgraded thanks to the funding of "Long Live Egypt" fund which channeled around EGP 360 million for the development of kidney units and devices.

The project of ending patients' waiting lists, which was launched in July 2018, has so far covered more than 700,000 cases with a cost of EGP 6 billion, the minister said.

She explained that the Ministry of Health has covered around 65 percent of the cost of such project with the involvement of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) that cashed more than EGP 1.3 billion in addition to a funding of EGP 700 million of the civil society including Beit Al Zakat, Orman Charity Society or Magdy Yacoub Foundation.

As regards the infants' formulas, Zayed said the ministry has managed to establish a strategic storage of 5 million packages after the crisis of shortage of formulas at markets. There are six centers nationwide to cover any shortages in this respect, added the minister.

As part the vaccination program, Zayed said the ministry has set up a storage for vaccines in Helwan district of Cairo which comprises 8 freezing rooms whose storing temperatures range from 0 to 20 degrees, along with 27 rooms of 2 to 8 degrees under zero and 30 dry storages with a total cost of EGP 130 million.

The minister also shed light on the ministry's qualifying eight centers for the blood plasma assembly which is used in saving lives of citizens, adding that the centers will increase to reach 20 by the end of current year.

The ministry has also finalized upgrading 34 hospitals with a cost of EGP 500 million, noting that such hospitals have been vital in receiving and covering the coronavirus patients.

The health minister said the majority of the ministry's services are currently digitized, noting the impact of the increasing population of around 2 million per year on the state and the citizens. This requires establishing 40 new 100-bed hospitals with costs amounting to one billion EGP.

This yearly increase in population needs 15 health centers with costs reaching 25 million EGP each and 50 health units costing 15 million EGP each and 80 ambulances that are worth 2 million EGP each, the minister said.

"In order to provide childhood health services, we need 13 billion EGP for the 2 million newly-born and this requires establishing health units whose cost amounts to 54.5 billion EGP," she pointed out.

All contraceptives are offered for free and the ministry is working on digitizing family planning methods and linking them with the women health initiative, she said, stressing that the nationals should be aware of the dangers of population increase in order to gain the fruits of state development.

The health sector has been going through tough times ever since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the minister said noting the crisis committee's strategy which is based on testing people who show symptoms or those who are in contact in order to avoid exhausting the sector.

A balance has been maintained between protecting the economy and saving health in a way that surprised many world nations, she said.

The minister reviewed measures taken by Egypt since the start of the pandemic in terms of labs, isolation hospitals, setting up treatment protocols along with suspending tourism and classes.

Egypt has been chosen by the World Health Organization as a leading country among the 22 east Mediterranean countries in managing the Covid-19 pandemic, she added.

The minister said Egypt and Japan adopted the same method of partial closure for a period of time and running PCR tests to preserve the health sector, noting that the number of population in both Egypt and Japan are equal to that of four European countries (France, Italy, Britain, Germany).

Zayed pointed out that health services had been halted in most countries of the world unlike Egypt which continued to establish the health insurance system and launch an initiative to detect chronic diseases.

She added that the cost of projects which will be set up in the health sector exceeds EGP 40 billion, including opening 15 new hospitals and developing four others.

Following Zayed's speech, President Sisi saluted the medical staffers for their great role in protecting the Egyptians from the pandemic.

The president opened five health projects via videoconference.

A documentary, titled "Doors of Hope", was screened showcasing Egypt's accomplishments in the health sector.

Meanwhile, Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major-General Ehab El-Far said President Sisi ordered improving the level of the healthcare offered to the citizens.

The Armed Forces, since 2014, established and renovated 2,011 health projects with a total of 12,000 beds, 175 of which were for the Health Ministry, eight projects for the Higher Education Ministry, and 28 for the Armed Forces, El-Far noted.

About 24 hospitals and two health units are being established currently, he added.

Regarding oncology El-Far pointed out that the Armed Forces set up nine oncology centers in nine governorates at a cost of EGP 375 million as they treat 9,000 citizens every year.

The head of the engineering authority underlined that 10 military hospitals and medical complexes have taken part in several national initiatives, lauded by the World Health Organization.

The Armed Forces examined two million young men from 2016 to 2020, treated 12,000 patients at their hospitals, conducted 200,000 cataract surgeries, and provided one million eyeglasses.

MENA (editted by SIS)