Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment and Roll Out Plan

Objectives of the National Roll out and Deployment Vaccination Plan

The National Roll out and Deployment and Vaccination Plan (NDVP)is a guiding document that provides a framework for:

Designing strategies for the deployment, implementation and monitoring of the COVID-19 vaccine(s) in the country

Ensuring the plan and related financing is well aligned to the Zimbabwe COVID-19 recovery and response and support plans, and that implementation is fully integrated into national governance mechanisms.

Download the full document here (1.2MB PDF)

Source: Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC)