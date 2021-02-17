Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment and Roll Out Plan

16 February 2021
Kubatana.net (Harare)
document

Objectives of the National Roll out and Deployment Vaccination Plan

The National Roll out and Deployment and Vaccination Plan (NDVP)is a guiding document that provides a framework for:

Designing strategies for the deployment, implementation and monitoring of the COVID-19 vaccine(s) in the country

Ensuring the plan and related financing is well aligned to the Zimbabwe COVID-19 recovery and response and support plans, and that implementation is fully integrated into national governance mechanisms.

Download the full document here (1.2MB PDF)

Source: Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC)

