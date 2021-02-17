Nigeria: MC Charlene Berates Cameroon Fans Over Naira Marley's Failed Concert

... says the loss is on the Cameroonian promoter not Naira Marley.

Popular Cameroonian International female Master of ceremony (Mc), Mc Charlene, the Energy Goddess, has berated fellow Cameroonians who are rejoicing over the canceled February 14 valentine's day concert.

The Norwegian-based Mc who has always called for collaboration between Nigerian and Cameroonian artists, DJs, entertainers, Filmmaker, and those in the entertainment industry find it hard to believe that some Cameroonians are rejoicing because a show to be headed by a Nigerian artists and superstar Naira Marley was canceled.

In a Facebook post, Mc Charlene made it clear to her fellow Cameroonians that a fight with Nigeria would not help Cameroonian entertainment industry grow. She also said those rejoicing over the canceled concert should know that it is the Cameroonian promoters that suffer a loss because Naira Marley has already been paid.

She said "I hope some of you people with no sense who are happy that Naira Marley didnt perform know that he still got his money regardless!!! The loss is on the promoters.

"You guys talk about supporting your own but you still turn arround and made your own people to lose money and also break the hearts of fans who where looking forward to the concert.

"You people have no idea what it takes to put a show together!! As una dey rejoice say the promoters don loose money naso una too go loose 100 times that amount!! This war way una wan start with naija no go end well for una! I no dey for that hate and jealousy game because God don't like evil," she stated.

The cancelled Naira Marley Show, a Nigeria superstar was slated to perform in Doula Cameroon on the 14 of February at a Valentine's Day concert but had to leave Cameroon after the show was canceled.

The show was organized by the Empire Company a show promotion company in Cameroon.

According to the show promoter Prince Mykel Enobi the concert was earlier arranged to be held in the city of Buea and was moved to Limbe and finally Doula because of widespread propaganda that the Nigerian superstar, Naira Marley was a bad influence on Cameroonian youths.

MC Charlene who has always placed the promotion of Cameroonian artists as paramount has advised that Cameroonians should learn to collaborate with Nigerians to help the Cameroonian entertainment industry grow.

